Jamie xx Releases New Solo Single, ‘Let’s Do It Again’

It’s a big month for solo releases from members of The xx. Earlier this month, Oliver Sim released ‘Fruit’, his second ever solo single. Now, Jamie xx has shared ‘Let’s Do It Again’. It’s Jamie xx’s first single since 2020 and just the second single the London artist has released since his 2015 solo debut, In Colour.

Jamie xx was the first member of The xx to go solo. His debut studio album, In Colour, came out in May 2015. Centred on electronic productions spanning house, dancehall and UK garage, In Colour was critically praised and won Jamie xx a fanbase of his own. The album featured guest vocals from The xx’s Romy Madley Croft and Sim, as well as Young Thug and Popcaan.

Jamie xx’s solo discography also includes the remix album, We’re New Here. Released in 2011, We’re New Here is a full-album remix of Gil Scott-Heron’s 2010 studio album, I’m New Here. Jamie xx released just one single between In Colour and ‘Let’s Do It Again’: 2020’s ‘Idontknow’. Also in 2020, Jamie xx featured on The Avalanches song ‘Wherever You Go’, along with Neneh Cherry and Clypso.

Jamie xx is appearing at this month’s Coachella Festival, where he is expected to debut ‘Let’s Do It Again’ and premiere a host of other new tracks. Jamie xx’s second album is in the works. Listen to ‘Let’s Do It Again’ below.

[embedded content]