Jamie xx returns with new single ‘Idontknow’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on April 16, 2020

It’s been a long time between drinks for fans of Jamie xx‘s solo work, but now he has finally made an explosive comeback with new single ‘Idontknow’.

The song is an absolute banger that’ll get your heart racing, injecting a serious dose of much needed energy into this new reality of staying home and isolation.

‘Idontknow’ marks the first bit of solo music from Jamie since the 2015 release of his debut solo album In Colour. The album was unsurprisingly well received, and gave us singles like ‘Loud Places’ and ‘I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times)’.

Of course, Jamie hasn’t been totally quiet since the release of In Colour. His group, The xx, released their third album I See You in 2017 and headlined Splendour In The Grass the following year.

Jamie xx was actually set to make his return to Australia this year as part of a climate change fundraiser, ‘No Coal Zone’. This even has since been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Listen to ‘Idontknow’ below.

