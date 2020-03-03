Jamie xx To Headline New Australian Climate Change Dance Party Fundraiser, ‘No Coal Zone’

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on March 4, 2020

Australia is getting another blockbuster benefit concert, this time headlined by Jamie xx.

Dubbed ‘No Coal Zone’, the dance party fundraiser will be going down at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Saturday, 14th March and raising money to combat climate change, with all proceeds to be donated to one of the world’s leading environmental law charities ClientEarth and Immersive Climate Education.

As well as Jamie xx, the event will feature DJ sets by The Avalanches and Midnight Juggernauts, as well as performances by Heaps Gay and Friends, Ptwiggs and DeepFaith.

Jamie xx says he proudly supports the push to end coal power, explaining: “I’ve spent a lot of time in Australia over the past decade and each time I come I’m inspired to make music.

“I’m always blown away by its awe-inspiring nature, the unrivalled friendliness of its people and the quality of its Doofs. The loss it’s suffered has been a blow to people all around the world, so it felt only right to come back this year and help raise money through this party.”

The English musician continues: “The work ClientEarth are doing to stop the building of future coal fired power stations will hugely cut the planet’s carbon emissions and will help to slow the devastating effects of global warming.

“I’m proud to support them and hope this party can help them in their incredible work. I already offset my own carbon emissions from flying and will certainly be doing so for this gig. Looking forward to seeing all of you soon.”

The No Coal Zone event will also include a special screening of Jonathan Zawada x Mark Pritchard’s The Four Worlds audio-visual project, which will air at the start of the night as punters enter the Hordern.

Catch all the details below!

[embedded content]

No Coal Zone Lineup

Jamie xx

The Avalanches (DJ set)

Midnight Juggernauts (DJ set)

Heaps Gay and Friends

Ptwiggs

DeepFaith

No Coal Zone

Tickets go on sale 10am Wednesday, 4th March

Saturday, 14th March

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Tickets: Secret Sounds