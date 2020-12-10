“Jane de Leon has this to say to those who doubt her casting for ‘Darna'”

Jane de Leon will star in the television adaptation of ‘Darna’ in 2021.

Jane de Leon shared her thoughts on those who doubt her abilities to carry the role of Filipina superheroine Darna.

The actress attended her contract signing with ABS-CBN on December 4 where it was also announced that Darna will now become a television series.

Addressing those who doubt her casting for the role, Jane admitted that she does get affected by the negative remarks.

“I think it’s very normal to feel down if it’s a negative comment. Kailangan lang talaga matuto ako kung paano mag-manage noon, kasi it’s normal sa showbiz. “I do understand. Kasi nga, wala pa naman,” she said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

She added that she understands though where the critics are also coming from.

“Sino ba ako? Totoo naman. Baguhan ‘to. Saan nanggaling ‘to? Bakit siya? Iyon ‘yung mga tanong ng netizens. Even me. Huwag kayo mag-alala, kahit ako, tanong ko ‘yun sa sarili ko: Bakit ba ako ‘yung napili?” she stated.

Despite the skeptics, Jane extended her gratitude to those who choose to support her and believe in her.

“Maraming salamat po sa pagtitiwala niyo. Kahit na hindi pa po natin ipinapakita, pero ‘yung suporta na pinapakita niyo sa akin, hindi po kayo nag-gi-give up. You’re still pushing me to do it. Salamat din sa pagbibigay sa akin ng positivity. Maraming salamat po,” the actress said.

The Darna star also thanked ABS-CBN for trusting her to continue carrying the role, this time on television.

“Grabe ‘yung pasasalamat ko sa mga boss. Until now, nandoon pa rin ‘yung tiwala nila sa akin na ibigay ‘yung bato,” she said.

She added, “Akala ko, hindi na matutuloy. Ayoko mag-expect. Iyon ‘yung prinamis ko kay Lord, na ayoko mag-expect ng kahit na ano, kasi I know naman na may mga darating na blessings.”

It was in July 2019 when ABS-CBN announced Jane de Leon will be flying as Darna on the big screen.

However, amid the pandemic, ABS-CBN announced back in August that the film production of the superhero movie is “postponed indefinitely.”

On December 4, ABS-CBN revealed that Darna will become a television show instead. Titled Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series, the show will air in 2021.

“Masaya po kaming ibalita sa inyong lahat. Tuloy na tuloy na po ang paglipad ni Darna,” ABS-CBN COO of Broadcast Cory Vidanes announced during the contract signing of Jane de Leon and other artists on December 4.