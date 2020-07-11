“Jane de Leon honors one of her closest friends: ‘Love you to the moon and back’”

Kapamilya actress Jane de Leon dedicates a sweet message on Instagram for one her longtime friends outside showbiz.

After it was announced that she was chosen to play the role in the much anticipated remake of iconic Pinay superhero Darna, Jane de Leon has enjoyed much attention that comes with playing the title role of such a high profile project. After joining the industry first through modeling before she started acting seven years ago, Jane was able to show her acting chops in Kapamilya series like La Luna Sangre, Wansapanataym, and Halik.

The pretty Star Magic artist, whose real name is Jane Florence Benitez de Leon, has one older brother named Francis and four half-siblings named Karen, Carol, Kirox, and Ned. In her latest Instagram post last July 8, the Darna actress dedicated a post sharing how thankful she is for her friendship with one of her closest friends, Joane Quimio, a business owner and bridal hair and makeup artist. Jane also accompanied the post with a series of photos of her and her BFF spending time together.

On her Instagram post, she wrote,

“Hey! I just wanted to write you a paragraph because I don’t think that you actually understand how I sincerely appreciate you and your existence. You literally make me so happy. You have always been there for me, ever since the beginning. I’m so thankful to have you as a sister – like we always rant on video calls literally about whatever.. lol. When you cry, I cry, when you laugh, I laugh. I’m very blessed and grateful to have you in my life. Anyone would be lucky to have you in their lives. Love you to the moon and back. ”