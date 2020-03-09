“Jane De Leon honors past Darnas for International Women’s Day”

Jane De Leon says that these Darna actresses are not only superheroes on the big screen but also in real life.

Jane de Leon paid tribute to the actresses who played Darna in the past in celebration of International Women’s Day. In an Instagram post, the actress honored actresses like Vilma Santos, Angel Locsin, and Sharon Cuneta.

“I respect and salute all these women (and to all the Darnas before them) who became a symbol of a strong and independent Filipina,” Jane wrote.

She added that these women are not only superheroes on the big screen but also in real life.

“The voice of their generation who have been continuously doing their part as superheroes behind the costume through their individual achievements, efforts, and advocacies to help humanity and nature in general. You are all and will always be an inspiration today and onwards,” she stated.

It was in July 2019 when it was announced that Jane will be portraying the role of Darna following the departure of Liza Soberano from the project.

The actress has already started shooting the movie.