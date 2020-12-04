“Jane de Leon turns 22 with intimate dinner”

Actress Jane de Leon recently marked her 22nd birthday with an intimate dinner party.

On Instagram, the Kapamilya actress and Nice Print Photography shared a glimpse of the small gathering, which was only attended by her closest friends and family.

Among those who graced the party were fellow actress Julia Barretto, model Janica Nam, and fashion stylist Cath Sobrevega.

“Living in a fairytale. Thankful for this wonderful intimate birthday dinner,” wrote Jane in her caption.

Jane turned 22 last November 22.

Last week, she surprised her fans when she released photos from her birthday shoot, which was taken by photographer Gee Plamenco Jr.

Jane, a former member of girl group GirlTrends, is best known for her role in the 2018 drama Halik .

In 2019, she made headlines after she was introduced as the new Darna in Star Cinema’s movie adaption of the Pinay superhero’s story.

However, amid the coronavirus pandemic, it was announced that the film project has been shelved due to the “impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on movie production and cinemas.”

Cameras had started to roll for the movie last January.