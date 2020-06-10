Jane Goodall Exhibition Wins Prestigious Industry Award

ORLANDO, Florida, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — National Geographic Museum exhibition, Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall, has been named an overall winner of the American Alliance of Museums’ 32nd Annual Excellence in Exhibition Competition, one of the highest achievements in the industry.



Gombe 3D immersive theater experience at the “Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall” exhibition at National Geographic Museum.

The AAM competition honors outstanding work executed by museums, zoos, aquariums, and other non-commercial establishments that offer public exhibitions. It receives entries from the world’s top institutions.

Falcon’s Creative Group, the themed entertainment design company behind several media experiences at the exhibition, is celebrating this huge win for the National Geographic Museum and close collaborator, the Jane Goodall Institute. Falcon’s provided original content and unique solutions for a voice-activated interactive, a human-scale hologram, a 3D immersive theater, and more. Falcon’s Vision® headset, a custom augmented reality experience, also made its debut.

Jason Ambler, VP of Falcon’s Digital Media, states, “Through each endeavor with National Geographic Museum, we challenge ourselves to innovate the format and exceed visitor expectations. This award signifies that we achieved our goal.”

About the National Geographic Society:

The National Geographic Society is a global nonprofit organization that uses the power of science, exploration, education and storytelling to illuminate and protect the wonder of our world. Since 1888, National Geographic has pushed the boundaries of exploration, investing in bold people and transformative ideas, providing more than 14,000 grants for work across all seven continents, reaching 3 million students each year through education offerings, and engaging audiences around the globe through signature experiences, stories and content.

About the Jane Goodall Institute:

The Jane Goodall Institute is a global community conservation organization founded by Dr. Goodall. By protecting chimpanzees and inspiring action to conserve the natural world we all share, we improve the lives of people, animals, and the environment. JGI makes a difference through community-centered conservation and the innovative use of science and technology. We work closely with local communities around the world, inspiring hope through the collective power of individual action.

About Falcon’s Creative Group:

Falcon’s Creative Group delivers innovative, powerful experiences that challenge the limits of reality and fire the imagination. Our passionate, award-winning team transforms everyday reality, every day. Falcon’s is home to Falcon’s Treehouse, Falcon’s Digital Media, and Falcon’s Licensing.

