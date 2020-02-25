“Jane Oineza on her new movie ‘Us Again’: ‘Expect the unexpected’”

‘Us Again’ star Jane Oineza takes on her most daring role yet in the Regal Films romance drama.

In her first film this year, Jane Oineza gets paired with RK Bagatsing in the romantic drama Us Again. “First time ko napanuod ng buo talaga. Kinikilig ako na nakaka-affect kami in a good way sa kanila kasi nakaka-trigger ng emotions. Dito expect the unexpected kasi. Sa sobrang excited ko nga pigil na pigil ako magkuwento eh. Pero gusto ko na talaga i-share,” she said during the Us Again red carpet premiere held last February 24 in SM Megamall.

Starting with her kissing scenes in Us Again, Jane admitted she is definitely ready to take on a more mature image onscreen. “Siguro kagaya naman ng lagi kong sinasabi ready naman ako sa kahit ano. Inaantay ko lang yung project na dumating. Pero kahit anong ibigay gagawin ko at kakayanin ko. Actually masuwerte ako na sunod sunod yung mga nabibigay sa akin na project na ganitong story na nag-ma-mature na. Pero then again hindi ako namimili ng project. Kung anong ibibigay sa akin gagawin at gagampanan ko sa abot ng aking makakaya. Pero thankful ako na pinagkakatiwalaan ako sa mga mature na projects ngayon,” she explained.

In the new Regal Films project, Jane plays the role of medical student Marge who falls for her best friend’s boyfriend Mike (played by RK Bagatsing). For her role, Jane said she slimmed down in preparation to play a leading lady. “I’m always up for the challenge naman ako. Pinaghandaan ko si RK actually (laughs). Discipline and healthy eating in proportion. Pero regular eating pa rin naman ako,” she said.

During the film’s premiere night, Jane was she was happy to see celebrity friends like Janella Salvador and Jerome Ponce attend and show support for her film. “Nakakakilig. Marami pa ako actually na-invite pero mahirap kasi lalo na it’s a Monday kaya nakakatuwa kasi may mga nakapagbigay ng oras para mag-attend ng premiere namin. Yung efforts and time nila sobrang appreciated ko,” she added.