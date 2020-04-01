“Janella in action: The birthday girl celebrates life milestones”

Janella Salvador has grown so much from being a talented shy girl to one of the most looked-up-to performers in showbiz.

Many of us discovered her for the first time as the girl who says G-R-R-R in the hit teleserye Be Careful With My Heart that ran for more than two years. Fast forward to now, Janella has become that captivating actress who played Emma in The Killer Bride, not to mention having many singing projects—including working with Disney!

Photo from One Music PH

WATCH: #JustLikeYou: Janella Salvador reveals: “It’s really painful when people accuse you”

Now that Janella turned 22 on March 30, let us take a trip down memory lane with all her proudest life milestones.