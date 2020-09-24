“Janella Salvador greets mom Jenine Desiderio on her birthday, keeps mum on pregnancy rumors”

Janella Salvador shared throwback videos on her mom Jenine Desiderio’s birthday last September 23.

Unlike her fellow Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto who recently made an Instagram post to end all pregnancy rumors that sprouted up between her and Gerald Anderson, it looks like Janella Salvador has chosen to keep mum on the speculation online that she and boyfriend Markus Paterson are expecting the arrival of their baby next month. Rumors about her delicate condition grew louder after her mom Jenine Desiderio and younger brother Russell flew to the UK earlier this month to be with her.

As of this writing, Janella has yet to post any reaction on whether she is on the family way. Last September 23, she posted a throwback video of her mom for Jenine’s 50th birthday. The post also included a black and white clip of a much younger Janella being coaxed to sing Happy Birthday presumably to her mom. In her post, Janella wrote, “90s visuals by Miss Desiderio and a little surprise ️ Today, I celebrate the woman who gave me my strong willpower and 1/2 of the talent I was blessed with. Golden. Happy birthday, MAMA.”

Last year, the then rumored couple refused to confirm that they were in a relationship even after being seen out in public with family members. Earlier this month, the couple finally made it official on social media by posting sweet couple photos on their respective Instagram accounts.