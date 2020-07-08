“Janella Salvador on accusations of former assistant: ‘If you believe in your own lies, sue me’”

Janella Salvador has been accused by her personal assistant Michelle Pelongco that she was not paid Php3,600 by the actress as her salary for her 12 days of service.

Janella Salvador took to social media on Wednesday, July 8, to address the accusations of her personal assistant Michelle Pelongco against her.

Pelongco approached the program Raffy Tulfo in Action and accused Salvador of not paying her Php3,600 for her 12 days of service to the actress.

On her Twitter page, Salvador remarked that the media is not the proper platform to raise the said issue.

“I really don’t believe I have to defend myself because trial by media is not the appropriate venue for this,” she remarked.

The actress dared Pelongco to bring the matter to the court.

“If you believe in your own lies and I really violated something, sue me,” she stated.

The only time you are gonna hear from me about this PA “issue”.

— Janella Salvador (@superjanella) July 7, 2020

She further said, “If you’re gonna twist the story in your desperate attempt to get money from me… sorry, hun. 3.6K is small and I would gladly give it to someone who deserves it. Not worth my time.”

“We are literally still going through a pandemic and our press freedom is in danger. Next,” she concluded.