“Janella Salvador spotted with Markus Paterson at father’s gig”

Rumored couple Janella Salvador and Markus Paterson have been spotted together anew, this time at a recent gig of the actress’ father, Juan Miguel Salvador.

The photos, which have been circulating among their fans since Thursday, show the two attending the gig at Strumm’s in Makati together with Markus’ British father, former Air Force pilot George Trevor Paterson.

Janella and Markus were last seen together during the intimate birthday dinner of Juan Miguel last October.

Though she has yet to confirm that she and Markus are a couple, “The Heiress” actress admitted in a recent interview that she’s “happy” about her current relationship with the actor.

“Masaya, of course. I’m happy,” she said.

“Pero I just don’t want to share a lot. Basta alam niyo na ‘yun ‘pag nakita niyo kami sa labas,” she added.