“Janella Salvador writes heartfelt message for Joshua Garcia after ‘The Killer Bride’ ending”

Read Janella Salvador’s message for Joshua Garcia.

Janella Salvador took to Instagram to thank Joshua Garcia for their successful team up in the prime time soap The Killer Bride .

“Thank you for being such a wonderful leading man. You are absolutely talented and you deserve all the recognition and praises you are receiving,” Janella wrote.

The actress added that she is happy to have Joshua as a friend.

“I’m glad I found a friend in you— one that is so much like me. Keep shining. PS thank [you] for feeding me all the time,” she stated.

In response, Joshua said, “Thank you. Miss ko na kayo. Ingatan mo sarili mo palagi, hanggang sa susunod na project.”

Joshua and Janella played Elias and Emma respectively in the soap.

Following their successful pairing in the soap, their co-star Maja Salvador has been teasing Joshua to Janella.

“Elias salamat sa pagmamahal mo ng wagas kay Emma. Sabi nga nila sana all… Ito ang pinost kong picture dahil ito ang pinakamasayang araw mo at pinaka gwapong ngiti mo! Lelz #Presidenti,” Maja told Joshua in an Instagram post.