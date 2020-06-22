“Jang Geun-suk opens up about reflections while serving the military”

Jang Geun-suk remains hopeful that the perception of the public towards him would eventually change in the future.

For the first time since he got discharged from the military, Jang Geun-suk talked about his learnings from the past in a recent interview with Arena Homme Plus magazine.

Having been involved in various controversies in the past, Geun-suk bounced back in 2016 when he became part of Produce 101.

While he admits he can no longer change nor erase what he had done in the past, the 32-year-old remains hopeful that things would go back to square one.

“I hope that any misunderstandings about me will be resolved by facts and justifications,” he remarked.

He likewise shared that he was able to reflect on his life while serving in the military, saying: “I took some time to look back at and reflect on my past self.”

“In the past, I used to want to delete the internet’s records about myself,” Geun-suk said in the interview as translated by Korean entertainment site Soompi.

He added: “But if I delete those things, wouldn’t it be like erasing myself? I can’t erase my history.”

Sharing his newfound philosophy in life, he stated: “If you live by your principles, you can avoid many incidents. I plan to live by that philosophy in the future.”

Jang Geun-suk’s most notable projects include Love Rain where he worked with Im Yoon-ah and Pretty Man for which he starred alongside IU.