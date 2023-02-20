“Jangan Kata Kami Tak Payung” – BSN Leverages QR Technology to Make Insurance More Accessible

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Bank Simpanan Nasional (“BSN”) in partnership with its bancassurance partner, Gibraltar BSN Life Berhad (“Gibraltar BSN”), recently launched ‘Qaseh Bakti’, the latest protection plan in conjunction with their nationwide roadshow themed ‘Jangan Kata Kami Tak Payung’. The roadshow is aimed to create awareness on the importance of insurance protection while easing the onboarding process for Qaseh Bakti, making it more convenient and accessible to the customers.



(from the left) Lee Kok Wah, Chief Executive Officer of Gibraltar BSN and Jay Khairil, Chief Executive of Bank Simpanan Nasional at the launch of Qaseh Bakti

Intending to cover more Malaysians under its protective ‘Payung‘, Qaseh Bakti is an affordable health micro-insurance plan under BSN’s Qaseh series, offering customers with hospitalisation cash allowance of RM220 per day and a compassionate benefit of up to RM2,500 for death. The plan also offers other benefits with no medical underwriting required, for an affordable premium of as low as RM0.15 per day.

Jay Khairil, Chief Executive of BSN said, “This partnership will enable both BSN and Gibraltar BSN to better serve our customer by offering a quick and easy process for onboarding new customers, leveraging QR code scanning under Qaseh Bakti’s new protection plan. This will also widen the product’s accessibility as the QR codes are not confined to just branches but can be made accessible at off-site events.”

“This product perfectly complements our Qaseh series products, further protecting and addressing the needs of Malaysians, especially daily income earners with limited access to social security schemes and employment benefits” Jay added.

Lee Kok Wah, Chief Executive Officer of Gibraltar BSN said, “Being our first digital product with BSN, Qaseh Bakti was designed to offer unrivalled affordability, accessibility and financial protection. Its accessibility will lessen the financial burden of many unserved and underserved Malaysians who are self-employed such as gig workers, food stall owners and small business holders. Together, we will carry on with our aspiration of protecting all Malaysians.”

Qaseh Bakti is launched under the Perlindungan Tenang programme, an initiative by the Malaysian government to expand social protection for the lower-income group by offering simple and affordable insurance and takaful plans.

Aside from Qaseh Bakti, the Qaseh series also includes four (4) main insurance products for life (Hayat), critical illness and hospital income (Sihat), savings (Dana), and education (Didik). BSN will be holding a nationwide roadshow at the bank’s branches to promote Qaseh Bakti while reaching out to local communities. Visitors will be able to get free policy advice while enjoying some local delights.

The Qaseh series is underwritten by Gibraltar BSN, one of Malaysia’s fast-growing life insurance companies. BSN is also a shareholder and long-term strategic partner of Gibraltar BSN.