JANGANKELUAR delivers important message

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Since the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) on March 18, Malaysians have been advised to stay home to help flatten the spread of the COVID-19 virus.



17 different artist from various musical background unite in isolation for one song.

To show support to our government’s effort, the recording company, Universal Music Malaysia & Def Jam Malaysia has come up with a special project through a hip hop song, #JANGANKELUAR.

Interestingly enough, this campaign-based project brings together 17 different artist all coming from various musical background and genre into one song.

The artist involved are Shila Amzah, Yonnyboii, Hafiz Hamidun, Rabbit Mac, Shalma Eliana, Sophia Liana, Alvin Chong, Bella Astillah, Luca Sickta, Kmy Kmo, Tuju, KOWACHEE, ASYRFNSIR, Abubakarxli, Siqma, DOLLA and Malik Abdullah.

All the artist recorded their parts in isolation and were even assigned a ‘key’ for the track.

Luca Sickta said it is a call out to the public asking them to stay at home during the MCO. “This song is a project that brings together 17 artists including myself and Kmy Kmo. It is a reminder for the public to comply with the rules in order to break the COVID-19 chain.“

“The song was created with the hope that people will be more cautious and not to take the current situation lightly,” he said.

Meanwhile, the singer who normally sings spiritual songs, Hafiz Hamidun considers his involvement huge.

“As Malaysians, no matter who we are, should utilize the expertise and creativity that we possess for good use. Even as a singer, it doesn’t mean that I can’t contribute to good cause.

“Although it’s just a line, I consider it a big contribution. When I got the demo from Universal Music Malaysia, I was thinking to myself that this will be my first time singing the Hip Hop genre. But it doesn’t feel strange since the song features a fresh melody,” he said.

On April 19 2020, Universal Music Malaysia will be organizing an online streaming concert with the artists. During the concert, members of the public can donate to the COVID-19 fund at the “Dana Peduli. Kemanusiaan. Prihatin (PKP) Dato ‘Sri Siti Nurhaliza”. Siti Nurhaliza Productions (M) Sdn. Bhd. has taken the initiative to help our frontliners and the members of the public that are affected by the current situation by starting “Dana Peduli, Kemanusiaan, Prihatin (PKP) Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza” crowdfunding or in short “Dana P.K.P Siti Nurhaliza”.

The goal of the fund is to raise RM50,000 for the Peduli (Care) category.

LISTEN TO THE TRACK HERE

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200420/2780813-1?lang=0