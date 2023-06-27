Janice de Belen Speaks on Rumors She is “Lesbian”





Janice de Belen Shares Thoughts on Rumors She is Allegedly “Lesbian”

Veteran actress Janice de Belen gives a reaction to the rumors circulating online that she is allegedly a “lesbian”.

Many people now believe that the actress is a lesbian. This comes after she discussed her Kapamilya series “Dirty Linen” character Leona Fiero. The rumor spreads following her contentious teleserye.

Her character and Andrea del Rosario’s character, Olga, fall into a relationship and have an intimate encounter. According to her, she did not expect that either because she was not informed immediately away.

“Alam mo hindi ko rin in-expect ‘yon kasi hindi agad sinabi ‘yun sa akin. Nung story conference ko lang din nalaman na ‘ah talaga.’ Alam mo nung narinig ko na magiging ganun pala ‘yung role, wala na akong tinanong kung may kissing scene ba kasi inisip ko na lang baka mayroon, may possibility na mayroon. But you know it’s a job… kung kinakailangan eh,” Janice said during the interview.

She was also astonished because some viewers appear to believe she is already a member of the LGBT community. Janice reported that she was even wished “Happy Pride Month” by strangers.





“Medyo ninenerbiyos din ako kasi parang iniisip ata ng tao totoo. At saka ang daming bumabati sa akin na Happy Pride, Happy Pride Month. Sabi ko, ‘Ninenerbiyos ata ako.’ Kaya sabi ko, ‘Iniisip ata nila totoo’,” added the actress.

Meanwhile, her role as Leona is thought to be the most intriguing she has played in a long time. “Siguro because the script is exciting, it was different. Hindi siya ‘yung lagi kong ginagawa na nanay na mabait… Ito kakaiba talaga, sobrang excited ako. So siguro ‘yung excitement ko nakikita sa ibinibigay kong work.”





READ ALSO: Aiko Melendez TikTok Video in Session Hall Criticized by Rowena Guanzon

What are your thoughts on this article? Just feel free to leave your reactions in the comment section.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. We aim to give the freshest and in-demand content to our visitors. Come back next time at NewsFeed for more updated news