“Janina San Miguel opens up about indecent practices she encountered during beauty pageant stint”

Janina San Miguel handed back her Binibinibing Pilipinas-World 2008 crown.

“To tell you honestly, I’m really not happy during that time.”

These were the words of Janina San Miguel as she opened up for the first time on why she handed back her Binibining Pilipinas-World 2008 crown.

In an interview with CNA Insider, the former beauty queen revealed the indecent practices in the world of pageantry that she encountered back then.

“Noong nandoon na kami, sinabi na 3 million (pesos) for a one-night stand. ‘Yung 25 million (pesos), gagawin ka niyang girlfriend, bibigyan ka niya ng car, condo, resort, lahat,” she recounted.

[embedded content]

“Iyon na nga ‘yung maduming kalakaran nila. Ang dami talagang gustong maging girlfriend or wife ang isang beauty queen,” she added.

San Miguel also revealed the very strict measures she had to endure while preparing for the international pageant.

“There’s a point in time na nandoon na ‘yung brother ko at saka ‘yung daddy ko sa labas, pero sabi ng guard, ‘Since wala kayong appointment, umuwi na lang kayo,'” she relayed.

Completely turning her back on the world of pageantry, Janina relayed that she removed her experience as being a title holder from her resume upon the advice of her aunt who suggested that people might think differently of her when she would still put it on her profile.

Janina is now a parent and works as a call center agent. The former beauty queen remarked that her family is more important than any wealth and fame.