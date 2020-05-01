“Janine Gutierrez asks grandma Pilita Corrales: Do you like Rayver?”

Pilita Corrales had an answer ready when asked by her granddaughter Janine Gutierrez whether she likes her boyfriend Rayver Cruz.

“Yes, I do. I like Rayver very much,” the veteran singer said during a question-and-answer session with Janine on the latter’s latest YouTube vlog uploaded on Sunday, April 26.

[embedded content]

“I also met the brother, because I knew, and even before the mother died, I don’t think I ever met the mother, but I know that they are a very close-knit family. They are Catholics, they go to church every Sunday. Things like that. I liked him right away,” she added.

Pilita, who is the mother of Janine’s father Ramon Christopher, went on to express her support for Janine and Rayver’s relationship.

“He’s very respectful. He was telling me, ‘Mamita, finally. I think she’s gonna say yes to me na.’ He’s very nice, very talented. He sings. He’s such a wonderful dancer and I think you make a nice pair together,” she said.

Rayver and Janine have been dating since 2017.

Previously, Janine’s mother, Lotlot de Leon, also said that she approves of Rayver, even referring to him at one point as “family.”