“Janine Gutierrez named 2020 FAMAS Best Actress for ‘Babae at Baril’ “

Reacting to her win, Janine Gutierrez said: ‘I am SO thankful and over the moon!’

Janine Gutierrez was named best actress at the Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Digital 2020 awards night on Sunday, December 20. 
 
The actress was recognized for her performance in Rae Red’s Babae at Baril, which also bagged the awards for Best Production Design, Best Cinematography (tied with Aswang), Best Film Scoring, and Best Editing. 

Reacting to her win on Instagram, Janine said: “Maraming maraming salamat sa lahat ng bumubuo ng FAMAS Awards sa parangal na ibinigay ninyo. I am SO thankful and over the moon! FAMAS Best Actress—a dream!!! Salamat po.” 

Last month, Janine, 31, also won the best actress award in the 43rd edition of the prestigious Gawad Urian.  

READ: Elijah Canlas, Janine Gutierrez, wagi sa 43rd Gawad Urian 

In Babae at Baril, Janine played a department store saleslady whose life drastically changes when she discovers a peculiar-looking gun on her doorstep one night.  

Below is the full list of those who won at the 2020 FAMAS Awards. 

 
Best Picture: Aswang 
Best Actor: Elijah Canlas, Kalel, 15; Kristoffer King, Verdict 
Best Actress: Janine Gutierrez, Babae at Baril 
Best Director: Raymund Bibay Gutierrez, Verdict 
Best Documentary:Aswang, Alyx Ayn Arumpac 
Best Short Film: Tokwifi, Carla Pulido Ocampo 
Best Supporting Actor: Ricky Davao, Fuccbois 
Best Supporting Actress: Dolly De Leon, Verdict 
Best Editing: Fatima Bianchi and Anne Fabini, Aswang 
Best Sound: Jet Leyco and Brian Gonzales, My Alien Friend 
Best Scoring: Nerikka Salim and Immanuel Verona, Babae at Baril 
Best Cinematography: Alyx Arumpac and Tanya Haurylchyk, Aswang; Tey Clamor, Babae at Baril 
Best Screenplay: Glenn Barit, Cleaners 
Best Production Design: Eero Yves Francisco, Babae at Baril 
Fernando Poe Jr Memorial Award: Angel Locsin 
German Moreno Youth Achievement Award: Liza Soberano and Matteo Guidicelli 
Dolphy King of Comedy Award: Pokwang 
Dr Jose Vera Perez Memorial Award: Boy Abunda 
FAMAS 2020 Advocacy Directing Award: Neil “Buboy” Tan 
FAMAS Lifetime Achievement Awardees: Ricky Lee, Scriptwriting; Rox Lee, Alternative Cinema; Armida Siguion-Reyna, Industry Development

