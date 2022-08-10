Janno Gibbs Appeals to Darryl Yap to Make Movie About His Life

Janno Gibbs Wants a Movie About His Life Directed by Darryl Yap

Veteran actor and singer Janno Gibbs asked the controversial director Darryl Yap if he could make a movie about his life.

Janno asked him to also produce Darryl’s movie, which centers on the tale of his life, in an Instagram post. According to his post, the director should make him tall, has pointed nose and not tardy to work.

The post added, the director should also removed the women who are being link to him. Janno, however, stated that he would like the story’s unfavorable remarks about him to be dropped.

“Direk Darryl, Gawan mo naman ng movie ang buhay ko. Request: Gawin mo kong matangkad, matangos at hindi nale-late sa work. Wag mo narin isama yung mga chicks na na-link sakin,” Janno said.

The actor made it clear that he was joking. Several online users attempted to interpret Janno’s post. The actor has received criticism for his remarks. Recall that Yap’s film Maid in Malacaang is currently under fire for allegedly defaming the divisive Marcos family. Janno’s request for the director has not yet gone unanswered.

Janno Ronaldo Ilagan Gibbs is a musician, comedian, and actor. He entered the entertainment industry in 1986 as a part of the teen variety program That’s Entertainment, which debuted on the GMA Network. He has a number of TV programs, including Eat Bulaga!

Party Pilipinas, Ober Da Bakod, Beh Bote Nga, Nuts Entertainment, SOP, Party Pilipinas, Sunday All Stars, and But after 30 years with GMA Network, he chose to transfer to TV5.

He transferred to Kapamilya Network in 2018 and was reunited with Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez, two old SOP coworkers. Then, together with other comedians Kit Kat and Anjo Yllana, he relocated to Net 25 for his comic variety show Happy Time.

