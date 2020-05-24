“Janus del Prado recounts how Angel Locsin helped him in 2014”

Janus del Prado uploads an appreciation post for Angel Locsin after bashers gave negative comments on the actress’ humanitarian works.

In an Instagram post on May 23, Janus Del Prado revealed that he is one of the many people that Angel Locsin has helped in the past years. The actor recounted how the actress extended a helping hand to him when he got sick back in 2014.

“Naalala ko dati nung nagka tigdas ako way back 2014, ikaw lang sa mga kakilala ko sa industriya ang nag-offer ng tulong at malasakit. Sinagot mo na nga hospital bill ko, nagpupumilit ka pa dumalaw kahit bawal kasi naka-quarantine ako sa hospital. Hehe. Baliw ka talaga. Salamat sa malasakit at sa pagkakaibigan,” he said.

Janus’ post came after Angel was attacked by bashers and trolls, who have been questioning her genuineness in doing various initiatives amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Sa mga bumatikos sa ‘yo at gusto kang tapusin, paps. Wag mo na lang sila pansinin. Kilala ka naman ng mga taong malalapit sa ‘yo at yung pagtingin namin sayo ang importante. Sabi ng mga trolls at bashers, pakitang-tao ka lang daw. Pero di nila alam na madami ka natutulungan na di nababalita. Gaya ko paps,” Janus posted.

The actor also quipped, “Sa mga nagsasabing NPA ka, di lang nila alam ang totoo, na NBA ka. Turn around fade away dunk! Labyu paps!“

The two stars became close while working on several projects together like the 2013 hit movie “Four Sisters and a Wedding” and TV series “The Legal Wife.”