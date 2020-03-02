“Janus del Prado shares role in Matteo, Sarah’s love story”

Did you know? Actor-comedian Janus del Prado played a role in the love story of longtime couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli.

Did you know? Janus del Prado played a role in the love story of longtime couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli.

This is what the actor-comedian revealed on Thursday, February 27, as he took to Instagram to congratulate the pair on their wedding.

Janus was the couple’s co-star in the 2011 film “Catch Me, I’m In Love,” which the Popstar Royalty top billed opposite her then-suitor Gerald Anderson.

Posting two throwback photos of the newlyweds on the set of the rom-com movie, Janus recalled writing a rap song for Matteo, which he used in one of his scenes with Sarah.

“I remember the days na nagflifliptopan tayo sa set [Matteo]. Ginawan pa kita ng rap para sa scene niyo ni [Sarah]. Kahit bulol paps epektib pa rin at nauwi pa rin sa kasalan. Buti na lang ikaw yung pinili ni Sarah at hindi si Mang Kulas,” he said in jest.

He went on: “Congrats sa inyong dalawa paps. Rap battle ulet soon.”

Aside from being Matteo’s first big screen project, “Catch Me, I’m In Love” marked the first time that he and Sarah worked together in a movie.

Janus joins the list of celebrities who have sent their best wishes to the couple after exchanging vows on February 20 following a six-year relationship. The said list included Judy Ann Santos, Ryan Agoncillo, Anne Curtis, Ruffa Gutierrez, Bianca Gonzalez, Erik Santos, Angel Locsin, Karla Estrada, Marvin Agustin, and Nikki Gil.