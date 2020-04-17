Japan PM Abe wants more social distancing

Trending Now

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gestures during a news conference at the prime minister’s official residence in Tokyo, Friday, April 17, 2020. Abe expanded Thursday the state of emergency to step up measures ahead of a major holiday week coming up in early May so that people won’t travel around and possibly spread the virus. The ongoing state of emergency runs through May 6. (Kiyoshi Ota/Pool Photo via AP)

TOKYO — Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said more social distancing is still needed after he declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and other urban areas 10 days ago.

Abe expanded the monthlong state of emergency to all of Japan on Thursday in a bid to reduce movement of people ahead of “golden week” holidays. Abe said Tokyo set a record of 201 daily increase of cases for a total of almost 3,000, calling the situation “severe.”

He said social interactions were reduced by 60% in downtown Tokyo and 70% in Osaka but fell short of an 80% target needed to slow the spread to a manageable level.

Japan has about 9,900 cases and 160 deaths.

