Japan PM Abe wants more social distancing

TOKYO — Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said more social distancing is still needed after he declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and other urban areas 10 days ago.

Abe expanded the monthlong state of emergency to all of Japan on Thursday in a bid to reduce movement of people ahead of “golden week” holidays. Abe said Tokyo set a record of 201 daily increase of cases for a total of almost 3,000, calling the situation “severe.”

He said social interactions were reduced by 60% in downtown Tokyo and 70% in Osaka but fell short of an 80% target needed to slow the spread to a manageable level.

Japan has about 9,900 cases and 160 deaths.

