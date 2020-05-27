Japandroids Announce First Live Album, ‘Massey Fucking Hall’

Canadian rockers Japandroids put on one hell of a show. Now, they’ve captured that energy with a new live album titled Massey Fucking Hall which, as you might have guessed, sees them perform at Massey Hall in Toronto.

The 12-song set includes a ton of favourites from across their three albums – including ‘Heart Sweats’, and ‘Sovereignty’ from 2009 debut Post-Nothing, and ‘Younger Us’, ‘Continuous Thunder’ and ‘The House That Heaven Built’ from Celebration Rock.

There’s also a healthy selection of songs from the band’s most recent album, 2017’s Near to the Wild Heart of Life, such as ‘North East South West’ and ‘No Known Drink or Drug’.

“We never thought we’d have the opportunity to play at Massey Hall,” commented drummer David Prowse in a statement. “Honestly, when we got off the stage that night, I remember feeling a sense of relief and exhilaration, but the whole thing felt like a bit of a blur. It was a very emotional show for me. We were both pretty nervous getting up on that stage.”

The band hope that releasing the album will be something of a salve for live music fans at a time when gigs are mostly a non-possibility at the moment, providing some solace.

“They can hear the crowd and listen to us having the time of our lives at a historic venue and maybe that makes life a little easier for a minute, and reminds them that those moments will happen again down the road.”

Watch Japandroids play ‘Heart Sweats’ from the album below. Massey Fucking Hall is out digitally on Friday, 19th June and available on vinyl from Friday, 2nd October.

Massey Fucking Hall Tracklist

1. Near To The Wild Heart Of Life

2. Fire’s Highway

3. Heart Sweats

4. Arc Of Bar

5. Younger Us

6. North East South West

7. The Nights of Wine And Roses

8. No Known Drink Or Drug

9. Continuous Thunder

10. Young Hearts Spark Fire

11. Sovereignty

12. The House That Heaven Built