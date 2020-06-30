Japanese firm in Clark ups face mask production to 10M monthly

CLARK FREEPORT –– Japanese firm Yokoisada, which has a factory here, has produced 20 million face masks since May.

A report by the state-run Clark Development Corp. (CDC) on Tuesday said Yokoisada managed to increase its output to 10 million monthly because 220 of its workers have resumed work when quarantine restrictions have been relaxed in Pampanga. It reported needing 80 more workers.

The company uses non-woven fabric and ear-looped raw materials reportedly to lessen reliance on materials from China.

Yuki Yokoi, Yokoisada president, thanked the Department of Trade and Industry, Board of Investments, CDC, and Philippine Consulate General in Osaka – for helping the company expand even during the pandemic.

CDC quoted Emmanuel Ang, commercial counselor in the Philippine Consulate General in Osaka, as saying that Yokoisada “plugs a big hole” in the mask production supply chain in the country.

The face masks, Yokoi said, will be distributed to various Philippine hospitals and other pharmaceutical firms.

