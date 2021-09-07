Japanese invited to invest in PH

TOP economic officials on Tuesday urged Japanese investors to explore several business opportunities in the Philippines, highlighting the country’s projected strong recovery post-pandemic.

“There is much economic energy waiting to be unleashed in the coming period. Our recovery will get a boost with the implementation of the Create law,” Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd said during the virtual Philippine Economic Briefing for Japan.

“Through Create, we see an opportunity to draw in high-value investments by incentivizing industries that will introduce new technologies and innovations, and create more jobs,” said Dominguez.

He urged Japanese investors to look at the Philippines “and take part in its strong resurgence this year and beyond.”

According to Dominguez, to ensure a “dynamic and market-driven economy for the Filipino people,” the government will push to further deepen the Philippine capital markets by building a sustainable corporate pension system; and seek amendments to the Foreign Investments Act, Public Service Act and Retail Trade Liberalization Act to bring dynamism to the economy, spur more innovation, better products and services and jobs.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Chua, for his part, also highlighted the importance of the infrastructure program in the country’s economic recovery.

“Together with the continuous roll-out of our vaccination program, infrastructure will be key in driving economic recovery, restoring confidence and bringing back jobs,” said Chua.



Chua said infrastructure spending as a percent of gross domestic product (GDP) was at 6.2 percent as of the second quarter of 2021.

He said the economy is seen to grow by 4 to 5 percent this year before accelerating to 7 to 9 percent in 2022 and 6 to 7 percent in 2023 and 2024.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin Diokno said the BSP is actively pursuing a “post-Covid-19 economy,” by promoting financial digitalization and sustainable finance.

“Japanese investors are welcome to do business in the Philippines and take advantage of opportunities in the financial sector,” he said.

Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez said there is a wide scope of business opportunities for prospective and existing Japanese investors.

“The Philippines has a strong manufacturing and services sectors contributing significantly to its GDP. Hence, the country is ready to make it happen for Japanese manufacturers that rely on innovative product design, high quality standards and world-class manufacturing workforce,” said Lopez.