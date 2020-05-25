“Japanese reality show star and wrestler Hana Kimura passes away at 22”

Fans of the popular Netflix reality show Terrace House were saddened by the news that one of the stars of the current season, 22-year-old Hana Kimura had passed away last May 23 in her home in Tokyo, Japan. Although the exact cause of death was not mentioned, Hana was reportedly a victim of cyber bullying after an incident on the reality show where she confronted another housemate left netizens angry at the young wrestler. Stardom Wrestling announced the news on their social media account. The post read:

We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away.

Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends.

Hana posted photos of herself with her pet in her bedroom before the tragic news was announced the following day.

Hana was part of the fifth and current season of Terrace House which is Tokyo 2019-2020. Her co-housemates in the show also posted about the passing of their friend.