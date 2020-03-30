Japanese to be deported for working illegally

Deportation proceedings are ongoing against a Japanese tourist found illegally working by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) in Davao City. Kiyoshi Yokoyama, 45, was also accused of maltreating his subordinates, according to BI Commissioner Jaime Morente. Yokoyama was arrested at an office in Davao City where he is employed as general manager. He is now held in BI’s holding facility in Davao. The BI said that a check of Yokoyama’s travel history showed that he had been frequenting the country as tourist since 2013 and has no record that he obtained or applied for a working visa with the bureau. —Tina G. Santos

