Japan’s Covid-19 cases pass 10,000

TOKYO: Japanese health ministry said on Sunday that 568 new cases of the coronavirus were reported the day before, bringing the domestic total to 10,361. A combined total, including 712 others from a cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo earlier this year, came to 11,073 with 174 deaths.

The number of cases is still relatively small compared to the United States and Europe, but that’s only as many as Japan’s limited testing has detected, and actual infections are believed to be far more widespread.

Japan has finally started setting up additional testing centers in Tokyo and elsewhere, allowing primary care doctors to send suspected patients directly to testing stations rather than having them go through public health centers to screen eligibility, an earlier requirement that had prevented and delayed testing and treatment of many people.

Experts have noted that their strategy of going after clusters to trace infections is no longer effective to keep up with the surging cases and more tests are needed.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday expanded a state of emergency, which was limited to Tokyo and six other urban areas, to all of Japan, in a bid to prevent further spread of the virus nationwide amid concerns that hospitals are already overburdened with influx of patients.

It took two months for the cases to reach 1,000 since the first case was detected in mid-January, but the spread of the infections has accelerated in recent weeks and the number doubled from around 5,000 in just 10 days.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Health Ministry said it has received reports that some of the cloth masks it is distributing to households are dirty.

Reports from 80 municipalities said the masks came with stains, dust and other contamination.

The dirty masks were among half a million that the government started sending to pregnant women as a priority last week.

Abe announced on April 1 the plan to mail two cloth masks each to 50 million households in Japan amid dire shortage of surgical masks.

Abe’s government has already been criticized for slow and inadequate coronavirus measures.

The masks also seem to have a size problem.

TV talk shows showed some caregivers in elderly care centers struggling to fit the masks.

The ministry urged mask makers to fix the contamination problem and municipal officials to visually inspect the masks before mailing them.

AP