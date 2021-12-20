Japan’s MHLW Approves Booster Shot for SPIKEVAX®, Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine

The SPIKEVAX® brand name was developed in partnership with Brand Institute, the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development

MIAMI, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Brand Institute is proud to announce its successful partnership with Moderna in naming their mRNA COVID-19 vaccine: SPIKEVAX®. The brand name was announced by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare when the agency approved the vaccine’s booster shot on December 16, 2021.

“The entire Brand Institute and Drug Safety Institute Team congratulates Moderna on the MHLW’s approval of their COVID-19 vaccine booster shot and the corresponding announcement of the SPIKEVAX® brand name for the Japanese Market,” said Brand Institute’s Chairman and CEO, James L. Dettore. “The announcement of the SPIKEVAX® brand name indicates that the name fulfills the MHLW’s regulatory requirements for a vaccine brand name to be marketed in Japan.”

The “spike” in “SPIKEVAX” refers to the spike glycoprotein, one of the key characteristics of SARS-CoV-2. The mRNA vaccine SPIKEVAX® gives instructions for cells to produce copies of the spike protein, which subsequently become targets for the generation of neutralizing antibodies against them. In doing so, the body develops immunity to SARS-CoV-2 viral infection.

“Our naming research demonstrated that SPIKEVAX® was not only a great fit for the product but also highly memorable and unique,” Dettore said. “The name ‘SPIKEVAX’ has many of the characteristics and attributes we pursue when creating a new pharmaceutical or vaccine brand name.”

SPIKEVAX® has also been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Health Canada. The approval of the brand name by other global regulatory agencies will follow their respective guidelines, policies and procedures.

About Brand Institute and our wholly-owned subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute

Brand Institute is the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, with a portfolio of over 3,500 marketed healthcare names for nearly 1,000 clients. The company partners on over 75% of pharmaceutical brand and nonproprietary name approvals globally every year. Drug Safety Institute is comprised of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including FDA, EMA, Health Canada, American Medical Association (AMA), and the World Health Organization (WHO). These regulatory experts co-authored the name review guidelines while with their respective agencies, with many responsible for ultimately approving (or rejecting) brand name applications. Now working for a private company, these professionals provide Brand Institute’s clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety (i.e., preventing medication errors), packaging, and labeling.

Contact: Scott Piergrossi

President, Creative

spiergrossi@brandinstitute.com