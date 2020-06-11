SINGAPORE, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Through an innovative team effort, while staying within safe distancing measures, Jardine Cycle & Carriage (“JC&C”), an investment holding company with diversified interests in market-leading businesses across Southeast Asia, and its 100% owned subsidiary Cycle & Carriage Singapore (“CCS”), one of Singapore’s most established automotive groups, jointly raised S$83,000 for REACH Community Services Society (“REACH Community Services”).



JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE AND CYCLE & CARRIAGE SINGAPORE ‘STEP UP’ TO RAISE FUNDS FOR REACH COMMUNITY SERVICES SOCIETY

The donation will be channelled to REACH Community Service’s ‘Be our Beacon of Hope’ fund, which supports over 4,000 beneficiaries comprising low-income families and isolated seniors whose lives and livelihoods have been impacted by COVID-19.

Staying United, Giving Hope

Titled ‘Staying United, Giving Hope’, the two-part initiative saw employee donations matched by the company, and also rallied over 250 employees to participate in a week- long team challenge.

The team challenge encouraged employees to clock steps individually which would generate an add-on company donation. Galvanised by a strong community spirit, 51 teams were formed, and more than 19 million steps were clocked within one week. The highest number of steps accumulated by a team of five was a staggering 898,612 steps.

Through the team challenge and personal donations from employees, ‘Staying United, Giving Hope’ raised a total of more than S$83,000 for REACH Community Service’s ‘Be our Beacon of Hope’ fund.

Mr Ben Birks, Group Managing Director of JC&C, said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has had widespread impact, especially on the vulnerable and underserved segments of our community. Organisations such as REACH Community Services tirelessly provide the necessary community support and services to look after the welfare of its beneficiaries during this period. We hope that the funds raised will help to alleviate some of the burdens faced by those whose lives have been affected.”

He added, “This initiative provided an avenue for employees to give hope and give back to the community, while staying connected with their fellow colleagues and keeping fit at the same time. We are an organisation that cares for our local communities, and it feels good that our employees have come together in a show of solidarity to contribute to those in need. We received an outpouring of support from our colleagues who went above and beyond with their personal donations and made the tremendous effort to clock extra steps to reach the target”.

One such employee was Mr Aw Mun Choon, a technician at Cycle & Carriage Singapore, whose team clocked more than 898,000 steps. Resolute to do their part for the community during this difficult time, Mr Aw and his team members also volunteered to distribute lunch to the less privileged, which increased their daily steps count at the same time.

Mr Ho Siew Cheong, Chief Executive Officer of REACH Community Services said, “COVID-19 has plunged us into a season of disruption and uncertainty. Seniors grapple with social isolation, individuals and families who lost their jobs are worried about where their next meal would come from, and households are strained by the constraints and stresses of the pandemic. Through their contribution, Jardine Cycle & Carriage and Cycle & Carriage Singapore have become our Beacons of Hope, allowing us to be resourced and better enabled to continue helping the community.”

REACH Community Services will be applying for the Tote Board’s Enhanced Fund- Raising Programme where the Government will match the funds raised. This will double the amount of funds raised and enable further support to the community.

Stepping up for mental health

Through ‘Staying United, Giving Hope’, the funds channelled towards REACH Community Services will also serve the mental health needs of the community. Apart from meeting the physical and emotional needs of vulnerable seniors in the community, the funds will also enable distressed youth, individuals and families to receive counselling therapy.

During the COVID-19 period, it was been reported that there had been an increase in phone calls to mental health service hotlines. The Singapore Association for Mental Health (“SAMH”) observed a 50 per cent increase in calls for help in February and March 2020, compared to April 2019 to January 2020.

Recognising the importance of providing mental health support, JC&C and CCS have been champions for the mental health cause in Singapore since 2011. Prior to COVID- 19, both organisations (together with the other Jardine Matheson group of companies in Singapore) donated and committed over S$7.5 million to mental health programmes through MINDSET Care Limited (“MINDSET”), the Jardine Matheson registered mental health charity. In addition, JC&C and CCS have actively raised awareness for mental health as well as provided job placements and training to persons-in-recovery, to support their reintegration into society.

