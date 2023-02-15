Jardine Engineering Corporation Commemorates 100th Anniversary with Noonday Gun CeremonyMicrosoftTeams-image (8).png

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 15 February 2023 – To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Jardine Engineering Corporation (“JEC”), a kick-off ceremony of Noonday Gun firing was held at Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, on 15 February. The company’s Chief Executive Noky Wong and longest-serving employee, Mr. Kim Wai Pang have joined forces to officiate at the opening ceremony. Mr. Pang has worked in JEC for over 50 years in Maintenance and Renovation team.

Chief Executive Noky Wong remarks, ‘This is a proud moment for JEC. My heartfelt appreciation goes to our staff, customers, business partners and stakeholders for their unswerving support that enables JEC to grow along with Hong Kong over the past Century. Looking ahead, we will manifest upon our motto “Engineering a Century, Leading the Future” for another brilliant chapter.’

First founded in Shanghai in 1923, JEC has since called Hong Kong home with operations in Macau, The Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Myanmar. The slogan of the centennial celebration is “Engineering a Century, Leading the Future”. Through a deep commitment to innovation and on-the-ground expertise, JEC strives to continue to explore new ventures and assist partners to achieve engineering breakthroughs in ever more efficient and sustainable ways.

