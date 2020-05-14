Jardine Restaurant Group and HKBN Enter into a 10-year Strategic Win-Win Collaboration

HONG KONG, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Jardine Restaurant Group (“JRG”) and HKBN Group (“HKBN”) today announced that they have entered into a long-term strategic collaboration to leverage their respective technological and marketing excellence to deliver great value for both companies and their customers. Central to this collaboration, HKBN will become JRG’s key telecom and technology service provider in Hong Kong in the coming 10 years, while JRG will further extend its exciting offerings to HKBN’s broad customer base for consumption in restaurants under JRG.

With operations under three global brands, Pizza Hut, KFC and PHD, JRG is one of the leading restaurant groups in Asia, operating over 200 outlets in Hong Kong and Macau, and over 890 in Asia serving over 1 million customers weekly. HKBN is a leading integrated telecom and technology solutions provider, serving 1 in every 2 active businesses and 1 in every 3 households in Hong Kong.

Under this collaboration, HKBN will deliver a comprehensive range of information and communications technology (“ICT”) solutions to JRG to support its business development. Boasting unique tri-carrier fibre networks, HKBN will provide high-speed Internet connectivity to JRG’s restaurant outlets across Hong Kong. Data centre modernisation will be another key project to accelerate JRG’s digital transformation.

With this win-win strategic partnership, JRG and HKBN would continue to create more value to customers of both organisations in the years to come.

Andrew Wong, Group Chief Executive, Jardine Restaurant Group, said, “JRG and HKBN are like-minded entrepreneurs who embrace innovative collaboration to seize business opportunities and drive results. We are excited to have HKBN’s strong ICT support as we continue to enhance our performance and efficiency, while expanding our market reach and deliver compelling value to customers.”

HKBN Co-Owner and Executive Vice-chairman, William Yeung, said, “This is a win-win collaboration demonstrating HKBN’s agility and flexibility to co-create long-term value with our enterprise customers. We are proud to render our technical excellence to support JRG’s business needs and growth, while allowing our extensive residential and enterprise customers to enjoy the great food and the great value offered by their much-loved restaurants.”

About Jardine Restaurant Group

Jardine Restaurant Group (JRG) operates over 890 outlets with more than 27,000 employees, making it one of the leading restaurant groups in Asia. JRG is one of Yum’s largest international franchisees, with operations under Pizza Hut in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Vietnam and Myanmar together with KFC in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and Vietnam. For more information, please visit https://www.jardines.com/en/companies/pacific.html

About HKBN Group

HKBN Group (“HKBN” or the “Group”), headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, mainland China and Macau, is a leading integrated telecom and technology solutions provider. HKBN’s Core Purpose is to “Make our Home a Better Place to Live”. The Group is managed by around 930 of Co-Owners (majority of supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who have skin-in-the-game through investing their family savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310) or investing a portion of their salary towards a common KPI for the beyond-Hong Kong business of the Group. HKBN operates through three core brands, Hong Kong Broadband Network, HKBN Enterprise Solutions and HKBN JOS. The Group offers a comprehensive range of solutions that include broadband, data connectivity, managed Wi-Fi, integrated cloud solutions, information security, mobile, voice communications, digital solutions, IoT, big data, enterprise applications, data centre facilities, business continuity services, system integration that cumulative to our one-stop-shop offering of Transformation as a Service (TaaS). HKBN’s tri-carrier fibre infrastructure in Hong Kong covers about 2.4 million residential homes and 7,300 commercial buildings and facilities. For more information about HKBN, please visit www.hkbn.net/en.

Logo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190604/2486375-1LOGO?lang=0