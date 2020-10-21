Jared Leto Will Reprise His Role As The Joker In Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ Director’s Cut

Jared Leto will reprise his Suicide Squad role as the Joker for Zack Snyder’s new director’s cut of Justice League, which is scheduled to arrive on HBO MAX mid-2021 as a four-episode miniseries.

The new definitive version of the 2017 film will present it as Snyder intended, before he was forced to withdraw from the project due to a family tragedy and hand directorial decisions over to Joss Whedon.

Leto’s inclusion is significant given that the Joker is not a character in the Whedon version, raising questions about how much new additional content Snyder’s cut will contain. Snyder executive produced Suicide Squad along with his wife, Deborah.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, shooting is currently taking place for the new cut, with Leto along with Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher, Amber Heard and more. THR also reports that two of the producers involved with the original film – Jon Berg and Geoff Johns – will not receive producer credits for Snyder’s new cut.

Meanwhile, the standalone sequel to Suicide Squad, James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, is also scheduled to arrive in 2021. Also executive produced by Snyder, it’s set to star an ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Peter Capaldi and more, but not Leto.