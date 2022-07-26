Jarvis Cocker Says Pulp Will Reunite For Shows in 2023

Jarvis Cocker, the former front person of British indie rock band Pulp, took part in livestreamed Q&A hosted by The Guardian on Monday, 25th July. Responding to a question about a recent Instagram post in which he quoted lyrics from Pulp’s ‘This Is Hardcore’, Cocker replied, “Next year Pulp are going to play some concerts.”

The relevant Instagram post displayed the words, “What exactly do you do for an encore?”, which appear at the end of ‘This Is Hardcore’, the title track from Pulp’s sixth album, released in 1998. The Guardian Live event was part of Cocker’s promotional campaign for his new memoir, Good Pop, Bad Pop.

Pulp – ‘This is Hardcore’

﻿

Cocker has remained musically active since Pulp’s dissolution in 2002. He released the albums Jarvis in 2006 and Further Complications in 2009. He teamed up with Feist collaborator Chilly Gonzales on the 2017 LP, Room 29, and formed the band Jarv Is for 2020’s Beyond the Pale.

In 2021, Cocker provided the soundtrack for Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch. The soundtrack, titled Chansons d’Ennui, is credited to the fictional French musician Tip-Top.

Pulp got back together in 2011 for two years’ worth of intermittent international touring. They played at Splendour in the Grass 2011 and headlined shows in Sydney and Melbourne. The reunion tour wrapped up at Motorpoint Arena in the band’s home town of Sheffield, England, in December 2012.

In 2014, filmmaker Florian Habicht released the feature-length documentary, Pulp: A Film About Life, Death & Supermarkets.

[embedded content]

Further Reading

Pulp’s Nick Banks: “I Thought ‘Common People’ Was A Tuneless Dirge”

There’s A Campaign To Get Jarvis Cocker’s ‘Running The World’ To The Christmas Number One Spot

“I Want As Many People to See Me Die On Stage As Possible” – A Chaotic Interview with TISM