“Jasmine Curtis denies she is pregnant”

Jasmine Curtis had some explaining to do after posting a photo of herself and boyfriend Jeff Ortega enjoying the beach at the Hundred Islands in Pangasinan. The actress, who recently starred in the Metro Manila Film Festvial entry Culion, immediately clarified to her followers that she was not sporting a baby bump in the photo. The actress then followed it up with another post showing a candid photo on the set of Culion also taken at the beach.