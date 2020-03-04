“Jasmine Curtis meets daughter of sister Anne”

Jasmine Curtis finally met her sister Anne’s daughter whom she referred to as a ‘bubba girl.’

Despite her busy schedule in the Philippines, Jasmine Curtis flew to Melbourne, Australia for her family who recently marked two special occasions: the 21st birthday of her little brother and the birth of her niece.

On Twitter, Jasmine revealed that she has already met her sister Anne’s daughter whom she referred to as “bubba girl.”

“After celebrating my bros 21st birthday and seeing the bubba girl, now tuned in to #DOTSPHTheKiss,” she wrote in her tweet.

Anne Curtis gave birth to a baby girl last Monday, March 2.

It was in November 2019 when Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff, through a video posted on social media, made public the former’s pregnancy.

Last December, Anne Curtis announced via noontime show It’s Showtime that she was expecting a baby girl.