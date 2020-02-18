“Jasmine Curtis pens a sweet birthday message for sister Anne”

Anne Curtis had an intimate birthday celebration in Australia.

Jasmine Curtis-Smith took to Instagram to greet her elder sister Anne as she turned 35 yesterday, February 17.

Jasmine first described Anne as a doting “Ate” and that she would make the best mother once she gives birth.

“Knowing your love as an Ate, daughter, friend, and wife, it’s a guarantee that bubba girl will have the best mum,” she wrote.

“You have always given your best self and love to me and everyone you encounter, so I wish that life continues to shower you with 100000000000xxxxx more love and happiness because we all know that you deserve all of it,” she added.

Jasmine then expressed her excitement over Anne’s baby girl and how much she loves her.

“You keep growing into a spectacular woman and with that always bring so much inspiration to me as your little sestra and soon to be babysitter (as will no longer be your only bb girl anymore!) Cheers to seeing the world together and now seeing your world and love grow bigger. I love you so much and always, and am so so excited to see you and your newest bb girl soon!!!!!!”

Anne shared on “ It’s Showtime “ yesterday that although she misses her co-hosts and the ‘madlang people,’ she feels happy that she gets to spend more time with her family as she waits for her baby’s delivery.

When asked about her birthday celebration, she described it as intimate since she will be celebrating with her family in Melbourne, Australia together with husband Erwan Heussaff.