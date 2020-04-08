“Jasmine Curtis Smith shares her birthday blessings with frontliners”

Birthday girl Jasmine Curtis Smith celebrates her birthday away from her family in Australia during the national lockdown period.

For her 26th birthday this year, Jasmine Curtis Smith shared how she celebrated at home by baking her own chocolate birthday cake during the quarantine period along with boyfriend Jeff Ortega. The pretty actress shared the baking process with her fans during an Instagram Live session last April 6, Monday. Jasmine also got a virtual birthday greeting through a video call from her family in Australia where her older sister Anne gave birth to her first baby Dahlia Amelie last March 2.



Aside from baking her own cake, Jasmine shared that part of her birthday celebration also included sending desserts to frontliners at different medical facilities. Before the quarantine period was announced, Jasmine was busy working on multiple movie projects set for release this year after starring in the 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival entry Culion.



She wrote, “26 and a bibingka cake (plus 2 cakes in Oz and 1 more homemade)!

Thank you to everyone for your sweet greetings and love on my special day. From family, friends, fans… and to all the ones that dropped by our IG live last night and sent over a message, maraming salamaaaaaat!

Thought that it might be quite an uneasy time to be joyous for celebrations of birthdays and any anniversaries… instead of entertaining the blues and guilt I decide to add a little sweetness to our frontliners meals today care of the very generous and helpful people behind @mdbibingka. Maraming salamat po DJNRM, PGH, San Lazaro & Lung Center of the PH Hospitals for being of amazing service and making sacrifices during these challenging times. I celebrated yesterday with your victories these past few weeks of patient recoveries, may we celebrate more recovered cases soon.