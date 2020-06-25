“Jasmine Trias reflects on her ‘American Idol’ journey: ‘I was carrying the Filipino flag'”

Jasmine Trias shared her realizations following her ‘American Idol’ stint.

“The older I get, the more I realize that it was much bigger than me. I was carrying the Filipino flag.”

These were the words of Jasmine Trias as she reflected on her American Idol journey, which kickstarted her singing career.

In an online interview with Monster RX 93.1, the singer shared the many learnings she acquired following her American Idol stint.

“During Idol, looking back, it was such a stressful time. As I said, I was thinking back on it and I think part of me didn’t really get to enjoy it as much as I should have because everything was happening so fast. I was so young trying to deal with something so big,” she shared.

Jasmine added, “So now that I am older, I just appreciate the moments of just being on stage and just appreciating it and taking it all in and remembering it.”

As she looked back on her Idol journey, Jasmine also realized how the show became a platform for her to represent her heritage.

READ: Remember Filipino-American singer Jasmine Trias? This is her life now

“I just have to say that on my journey on ‘American Idol,’ I was so young then. It was more of a personal journey for me. Now, the older I get, the more I realize that it was much bigger than me. I was carrying the Filipino flag. I’ve never been prouder to be Filipino,” she stated.

Jasmine relayed that growing up in a Filipino household had such a big impact on harboring that love for music saying, “You have music all around you. There’s always karaoke parties every weekend. Music has always been a big part of my life and any kind of musical outlet I could get myself involved in, I was a part of.”

On her message for her Filipino fans, she said, “I will continue to represent for the Filipinos everywhere. I will continue to carry the Filipino flag wherever I go. Just thank you so much for your support because without it I would not have been able to pursue my dreams and do what I love to do. It’s been such an amazing ride. I am just so proud to be Pinoy. I truly am. I will forever be grateful. Maraming-maraming salamat po and mahal ko kayong lahat.“

