“Jason Dy confirms he will sing at Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli’s wedding”

Jason Dy revealed that it was Sarah Geronimo who told him that he would sing at the wedding of his former Voice coach.

Jason Dy couldn’t be any happier for the engagement of his former Voice coach Sarah Geronimo to actor Matteo Guidicelli.

“Unang-una, congratulations siyempre kay Coach at kay Matteo. I’m very, very happy for the both of you,” he told PUSH in an interview.

He added: “Nag-post nga ako nu’ng sa Valentine’s na photo nila. ‘Yung pinakita ni Coach Sarah ‘yung ring. Sabi ko kahit wala na ako ka-date. Basta ‘yung dalawang ‘yun masaya.”

But aside from his excitement to see Sarah walk down the aisle, there’s one more thing that makes Jason thrilled — to sing at the Popstar Royalty’s upcoming wedding.

“Excited na akong kumanta sa kasal nila,” he said. He added: “Sabi ni Coach sa akin.”

Jason, whose videos dancing to “Tala” alongside his fellow Voice alums and Sarah herself went viral last year, shared what he felt about the overwhelming response to his dance skills.

“Nakakatuwa. Kasi hindi din naman ano ‘yun eh. It wasn’t planned. We were just having fun after The Voice. I was actually about to leave na that time. Uwi na sana ako. Then si Coach Sarah uwi na rin. Then they played ‘Tala,’” he said.

WATCH: Sarah Geronimo, nagsayaw kasama ang ‘Team Sarah’

Meanwhile, fans of Jason Dy will finally get to hear new music from him as he revealed that he is set to release his sophomore album this year.

“This 2020, definitely new music. Very excited about this project kasi it’s my sophomore album. And new singles, of course,” he shared.

Asked what sets his upcoming album apart from his previous releases, Jason said he wrote most of the songs from the new album.

“What great this time about dito sa second album ko is majority of the songs du’n sa album ko, ako ‘yung sumulat. Very excited about that and I can’t wait for everyone to hear the new stuff,” he stated.

Jason, who hails from Butuan, won the second season of The Voice of the Philippines.