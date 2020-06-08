“Jason Dy hurt over comments about his weight: ‘Worst part is that it’s coming from people you know’”

On his Twitter page, Jason Dy addressed comments about his weight.

Jason Dy took to social media to express his frustration over those who overlook his work as a singer and criticize him on his weight.

On his Twitter page, Jason wrote, “You record a song, come up with vocal arrangements, mix and master it, shoot a video, take days to edit a video and all people can comment on is my weight. Even when I’m literally starving myself and working out everyday.”

He admitted that he has actually been struggling to lose weight.

“As I’m getting older I’m finding it harder to lose weight. I’m trying guys. Sorry na,” he confessed.

READ: Jason Dy, Kyle Echarri, and Zephanie do a mashup of Sarah Geronimo songs

The singer also revealed why it hurts the most.

“Worst part is that it’s coming from people you know. They’re microagressions but they still cut,” he said.

Jason rose to fame after being hailed the winner of The Voice Philippines’ season two.