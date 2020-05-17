“Jason Dy, Kyle Echarri, and Zephanie do a mashup of Sarah Geronimo songs”

#TeamSarah reunited for the ultimate Sarah Geronimo mashup.

Team Sarah represent!

Jason Dy, Kyle Echarri, and Zephanie Dimaranan treated Popsters for the ultimate mashup of Sarah Geronimo’s songs.

On YouTube, the three The Voice alums performed some of Coach Sarah’s greatest hits through the years such as “Sa Iyo,” “Ikot-Ikot,” “Tala,” and “Kilometro.”

Several netizens praised the three artists for putting their own flavors to the songs — with some even asking them to collaborate with the Popstar Royalty on ASAP once the quarantine period is over.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

Jason Dy, who won the second season of The Voice of the Philippines, was part of Team Sarah.

Kyle Echarri, on the other hand, joined The Voice Kids Season 2 back in 2015 and landed in the Top 6 of the competition.