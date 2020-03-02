“Jay-R and Mica Javier get married in Boracay”

Longtime couple Jay-R and Mica Javier finally tie the knot in a beautiful beach ceremony last March 1.

After a more than a year engagement, longtime couple Jay-R and Mica Javier finally tied the knot in a beautiful beach wedding ceremony on Boracay island last March 1, Sunday. The celebrity couple had been going out for seven years before getting engaged in October 2018.

The wedding, which was held at The Lind resort, was attended by their closest celebrity friends like Kris Lawrence, Billy and Coleen Garcia Crawford, KC Concepcion, Jaya, Jason Dy, Denise Laurel, Troy Montero, Jolina Magdanga l, Chienna Filomeno, and Maika Rivera.