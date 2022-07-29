Jay Sonza Criticize Koko Pimentel Over Appeal to Free Leila de Lima

Jay Sonza Slams the Appeal of Koko Pimentel to Free Leila de Lima

Veteran journalist Jay Sonza has criticized Senator Koko Pimentel after appealing to free detained former Senator Leila de Lima.

Sonza could not stop but to criticize Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel, a fellow Mindanaoan, on Facebook. This comes after the lawmaker’s comments on the late senator Leila de Lima.

Recall that Senator Risa Hontiverso and Pimentel urged the government to free De Lima, who was charged with engaging in illegal activities. the Department of Justice swiftly rejected the resolution they had submitted calling for the release of former senator Leila de Lima from her “unjust and arbitrary arrest.”

The Duterte administration has jailed De Lima at the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center in Camp Crame on what the former senator claimed were fabricated drug allegations.

The senators from the opposition group also demanded that the DOJ withdraw the last-remaining accusations brought against Dea. Her ongoing arrest, in the opinion of Pimentel and Hontiveros, is one of the most egregious injustices ever done to a sitting senator.

Sonza questions Pimentel’s legitimacy as a lawyer in the meanwhile in light of his statement. He claims that Pimentel appears to be unaware of how the Philippine courts work.

“Abogado ba talaga si Koko Pimentel. He is asking the state prosecutor, representing the People of the Philippines vs. Leila de Lima to withdraw the case against the accused in a criminal proceedings,” Sonza said in her Facebook post.

“Imagine if you happen to have him as your lawyer. Nakakasuka ka sir!” he added.

READ ALSO: Skusta Clee Calls Out Vanessa Raval Over “Cheater Rapper” Blind Item

What are your thoughts on this article? Just feel free to leave your reactions in the comment section.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. We aim to give the freshest and in-demand content to our visitors. Come back next time at NewsFeed for more updated news.