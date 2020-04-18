“Jaya, nagpasalamat sa unti-unting paggaling ng asawa”

Mister ni Jaya na si Gary Gatidoc, nasa recovery stage na matapos ang mild-stroke.

Tanging pasasalamat ang ipinahatid ng singer na si Jaya matapos ang malagpasan ng kanyang pamilya ang isang pagsubok.

Sa Instagram, ibinahagi ng singer ang pinagdaanan na mild-stroke ng mister na si Gary Gatidoc.

“Praise you Jesus!!! You are my rock and my healer. My husband has been cleared and we will be going home. Been in the hospital for 3 days. Honey, you are so blessed. A mild stroke, but no paralysis. Blood has thinned. Heart is good. Blood sugar controlled. Now we are out of the dark. You are the hardest man I know. And I thank God that you are still whole and with us. Now let’s go home and worship the Lord!!! We love you so much” post ni Jaya.

Pinasalamatan din ng singer ang mga medical staff na tumulong sa kanila sa kabila ng COVID-19 pandemic.

“To all of our doctors, primarily to Dr. Mark Fernandez (Neurology) and the ones that we initially called for help, and the super friendly and hardworking nurses and staff of Diliman Doctors Hospital, thank you and God bless you abundantly.

“And to those who were with us on this journey, who prayed with and for us, called/checked on us and loved us…we love and thank you from the bottom of our hearts, for life. You all know who you are. My husband extends his gratitude to all of you. And to our dear children, Gav, Sab, Dylan and Athena, thank you and we can’t wait to see you. We love you guys…And we’re OUT,” sabi pa ng singer.