“Jayda Avanzado celebrates birthday amid quarantine”

Singer Jayda Avanzado celebrated her birthday with her family on Monday, June 1.

On Instagram, the daughter of singers Jessa Zaragoza and Dingdong Avanzado, who turned 17, shared photos of her birthday surprise amid the coronavirus-induced quarantine.

“Woke up to this amazing surprise! Thank you to my family… for setting this up in the wee hours of morning just to really make me feel special on my birthday! Ya’ll didn’t have to, especially with today’s circumstances, but you did, and for that I’m so grateful,” she said in the caption.

Also on Instagram, Jessa and Dingdong shared their touching birthday wishes for their only child.

Sharing a throwback video of Jayda singing during a rehearsal, Jessa said: “7 year old Jayda. Rehearsal pa lang ‘yan dai ha! So much spunk! Filled with ‘chutzpah’. Blessed birthday, anak! I love you very much!”

Dingdong, for his part, thanked everyone who made his “unica hija’s” birthday extra special.

“Beginning with our dear family and friends and her ever loyal fans, thank you from the bottom of my heart. I was really touched to see how much you all care for Jayda by really going out of your way to help make this day another unforgettable moment for her despite the GCQ. Even though you guys couldn’t be here to celebrate with her, you still made it a point to make her feel as if you all were. We as a family are grateful and blessed. God bless you all. Happy 17th birthday my Unica Hija!” he said.