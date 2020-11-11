Jazz at the Ballroom Hosts Inaugural Virtual Concert to Support Artists Impacted by Covid-19

Over 30 jazz greats and Broadway legends join together to usher in the holiday season

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — On Friday, December 4, 2020, non-profit Jazz at the Ballroom (JATB) will host an hour-long virtual “Holiday In” concert to benefit the Actors Fund and JATB, and celebrate the unique power of art and music to unite and re-energize.

Taking inspiration from televised holiday specials of yore with music legends like Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra, the concert, hosted at Bing Crosby’s former estate, features an incredible line-up of musicians and Broadway artists.

“As we approach the holidays, we wanted to offer people some respite from the past few months and raise money for artists who have been so profoundly impacted by the pandemic,” said Suzanne Waldowski Roche, Executive Director of JATB. “Our vision for this event is to provide a platform for incredible artists to bring a much needed modicum of joy to our audience, as well as some light-hearted festivity to the season.”

Emmy Award winner Frank DeLella is the event co-host. Other guests include Kathryn Crosby and a range of award-winning vocalists, musicians and dancers from around the world.

To learn more about “Holiday In” or to purchase tickets, click here.

About Jazz at the Ballroom

Jazz at the Ballroom is a California-based non-profit that celebrates America’s truly original music – classic jazz. They are dedicated to showcasing the greatest jazz artists in unique settings. Through their concert series, scholarship program and workshops and performances at schools, senior living centers, and hospitals, JATB works to enhance the appreciation of jazz in the larger community. For more information: www.jazzattheballroom.com Facebook: jazzattheballroom Instagram: @jazzattheballroom

About the Actors Fund

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Through offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Fund serves the performance arts community with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services.

Media Contact:

Stacie Fasola (650) 703-2753

Stacie.fasola@wnwnpr.com

